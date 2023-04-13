Kutubdia connected to the national grid

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 03:14 pm

Related News

Kutubdia connected to the national grid

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 03:14 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The island of Kutubdia was connected to the national electricity grid on Wednesday (12 April) night with 1500 customers receiving the experimental service initially.

Asheq Ullah Rafiq, member of parliament from the Maheshkhali-Kutubdia constituency inaugurated the operation on Thursday (13 April) - marking the beginning of the national grid's service on the island for the first time in 52 years since the country's independence.

"New customers are asked to apply. In view of the application, electricity connection will be provided to 20,000 customers in stages." Bangladesh Power Development Board Director Farooq Ahmed said.

He added Kutubdia has been connected to the national electricity grid through 6km long submarine cables laid under the sea in two lanes.

A 12 MW capacity substation and 720 Km of transmission cables have been installed. Construction of three substations in Noakhali's Hatia is nearing completion, and an 11 KV submarine line will take electricity from Hatia to Nijhum island.

Project officials said that the government had taken up a project to bring 100% of the country's population under electricity in 2020; the Tk400 crore project to bring the islands Hatia, Nijhum and Kutubdia was due in June 2023.

Top News

BPDB / Kutubdia / Electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

4h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

4h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

Bangla alphabets are taking places in ornaments

1h | TBS Stories
Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

19h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

22h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner