BPDB renews PPA with 100 MW PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj plant for 2 years

Energy

UNB
05 April, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:49 pm

Related News

BPDB renews PPA with 100 MW PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj plant for 2 years

UNB
05 April, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 10:49 pm
BPDB renews PPA with 100 MW PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj plant for 2 years

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has renewed its power purchase agreement (PPA) with PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant Limited for its 100 MW rental plant in Keraniganj for next two years.

The signing ceremony took place at the boardroom of BPDB, Biddut Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.

BPDB Secretary Mohammad Salim Reza and Managing Director of PowerPac Limited Ron Haque Sikder signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

The agreement is titled as the 'Second amendment to the contract for supply of power on rental basis for two years'.

BPDB Member Mohammad Shamsul Haque, Chief Engineer (Private Generation) ABM Ziaul Hauq, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sikder Group Syed Qamrul Islam (Mohon) and senior officials from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Ron Haque Sikder said his company will resume generation and supply power to the national grid within the shortest possible time.

He thanked the BPDB officials for taking all-out measures in successful arrangement of the deal with PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant Ltd.

BPDB Member Mohammad Shamsul Haque urged the PowerPac authorities to start functioning at the power plant soon.

He said the agreement mentions that it will come into effect from the very day the deal is signed between the two parties. So, as now the agreement is signed it is expected that the power plant will start generating electricity immediately, which will be beneficial for both the government as well for the PowerPac.

BPDB Chief Engineer ABM Ziaul Haque said the location of the PowerPac Mutiara Keraniganj Power Plant is too close to the capital city, which is a big plus point and that's why sooner the production starts here is the better for both PowerPac and the BPDB.

Bangladesh / Top News

BPDB / Power Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

1h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

4h | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

7h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

9h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

12h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka