BPC to purchase 3.75 lakh tonnes of fuel oil

Energy

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 10:43 pm

Related News

BPC to purchase 3.75 lakh tonnes of fuel oil

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved six procurement proposals on Wednesday

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 10:43 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on Wednesday approved 3.75 lakh tonnes of fuel oil purchase by the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) at a cost of Tk4054.38 crore.

The committee also approved the procurement of liquefied natural gas, fertilisers, and other products and services at an expenditure of Tk5686.71 crore, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal told journalists.

He said nine proposals were presented to the committee, while six were approved.

Md Sabirul Islam, additional secretary to the Cabinet Division, briefed journalists on the details of BPC's procurements.

He said the committee approved the purchase of three lakh tonnes of gas oil from Indonesia's PT Bumi Siak Pusako Zapin at a cost of Tk3,274.32 crore.

Some Tk780.06 crore will be spent on buying 75,000 tonnes of jet oil (Jet A-1) from Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd.

Speaking about the three rejected proposals, Sabirul said they were for a project of the Mongla Port Authority under the Ministry of Shipping.

He said the committee deemed there was a lack of competition in the proposals as all the three project packages were recommended to be bought from a Finnish company.

The additional secretary said the committee has also approved a purchase of 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from Vitol Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore at a cost of Tk999.77 crore.

Last month, the committee sanctioned the procurement of the same amount of LNG at a cost of Tk1,241.49 crore. As such, LNG is being imported at a 20% lower price this time. 

Top News

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) / fuel oil / Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter may clash with Twitter’s own. Photo: Bloomberg

Musk is the wrong leader for Twitter’s vital mission

10h | Panorama
Their plumage is beaded with numerous eye-like spots, akin to its namesake, the peacock. Photo: eBird

Of peacock-pheasant, jungle rules, and lucky strike: A birdwatching story

11h | Earth
Photos: Noor-a-Alam

How mosques and markets created an illegal marketplace for jammers, boosters

11h | Panorama
Dr Zaidi Sattar. Sketch: TBS

‘The protection of import-substituting industries is creating an anti-export bias’

12h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

Wheat, flour delicacies to go dearer before Eid

4h | Videos
N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

N Korea flexes new missile at military parade

5h | Videos
Who owns Tentultala field?

Who owns Tentultala field?

5h | Videos
crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

crocodile blocks runway at US Navy base, Florida

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access