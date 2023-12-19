2 bulbs, 1 fan and Tk14lakh electricity bill for Bagerhat tea stall owner

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 05:12 pm

Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Pixabay
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Pixabay

Taijul Islam supports his three-member family by operating a tea stall in Baitpur village, Bagerhat Sadar upazila. His electricity usage is minimal, comprising two bulbs and a ceiling fan, resulting in a modest Tk93 electricity bill for October.

Life was proceeding simply until everything took a distressing turn when he received the electricity bill for November.

The invoice issued by Bagerhat Palli Bidyut Samity to Taijul Islam with a staggering electricity bill of Tk13,87,197. It also required him to pay an additional Tk66,057 in case of failing to meet the payment deadline.

Perplexed by the astronomical amount, Taijul cross-checked his bKash app and confirmed the validity of the bill. Seeking resolution, he contacted the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, which assured him of addressing the issue.

The news spread among villagers, prompting dissatisfaction with the meter readers who, according to locals, often arbitrarily impose charges without physically reading the meters.

Locals alleged that such issues are not new, with many individuals falling victim to unjust billing due to an inability to read meters.

They called on Palli Bidyut authorities to enhance professionalism in meter reading practices.

When contacted, Bagerhat Palli Bidyut Samity's AGM (finance) Md Ripon Biswas said, "It happened due to a software error."

"Taijul Islam was subsequently issued a revised electricity bill of Tk162 after correction," he added.

