Electricity rationing for factories from Friday: BKMEA executive president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 03:33 pm

Mohammad Hatem. Photo: Courtesy
The industries and factories across the country have been brought under electricity rationing from Friday as per the government directive, says Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem.

He said, "Power rationing is very normal considering the present global context and we have implemented it from Friday (12 August)."

"However, we may have difficulties in coordinating as we were told the rationing would be area-wise, rather than feeder-based. 

"This may cause supply issues if a part of my industry falls in the zone of a particular feeder that is closed for rationing," Hatem added.  

The BKMEA executive president said, "We will discuss the matter with the government and the electricity department if any crisis arises."

Hatem also mentioned that captive power-run (localized power generation facility solely used by a commercial or industrial consumer) establishments would be out of this rationing, as confirmed by the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC). 

But the ongoing gas crisis is hitting the industries harder than the electricity shortage, he furthered.

He said, "Gas supply was down in the Narayanganj industrial area from last Wednesday 9am to Thursday 5pm. This cost us enormously.

"We spoke to the managing director of Titas gas and the chairman of Petrobangla. But they could not provide a proper answer yet."

Earlier on 7 July, the government decided to keep all factories closed once a week under an area-wise rationing system in a bid to minimise load shedding. 

On 18 July, the government announced one-hour load shedding across the country as part of an austerity measure to reduce foreign currency spending by limiting energy consumption.

BKMEA / Electricity

