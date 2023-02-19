Eight of Dhaka's flyovers at a glance

Bangladesh

Eight of Dhaka's flyovers at a glance

Being the sixth most populous city in the world, traffic congestion is a common scene in Dhaka. To mitigate this nagging issue, the government has built eight flyovers in the capital over the last 20 years.

Kalshi Flyover

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday opened the 2.34km Kalshi flyover to the traffic in the capital's Mirpur. It was built at a cost of Tk1,012 crore.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover

The 8.7km flyover was opened to traffic on 30 March 2016. A total of Tk 1,218 crore was spent to build the flyover.

Mayor Hanif Flyover

This 10-kilometer-long Jatrabari flyover opened for the public in 2013. 

Zillur Rahman Flyover

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the 1.8-kilometre Mirpur-Airport flyover in 2013. The flyover, later named after late President Zillur Rahman was built at a cost of Tk200 crore.

Kuril Flyover

The 3.1km flyover was opened to traffic on 4 August 2013. It was built at a cost of Tk 306 crore, financed by Rajuk.

Khilgaon Flyover

The 1.9km flyover was opened to traffic in 2005. The government built this flyover at a cost of Tk81.75 crore.

Bijoy Sarani-Tejgaon Link Road Flyover

The 1,114 metres long was opened to traffic in 2010. It was built at a cost of Tk47 crore.

Mohakhali Flyover

This was the first flyover in Bangladesh which was opened to traffic in 2004. The 1.12km flyover was built at a cost of Tk113,52,72,000, financed by the World Bank.

 

