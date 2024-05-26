Authorities now think of supporting project as BRT flyovers narrow down roads, footpaths

The authorities now mull over a supporting project to widen roads and construct footpaths for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project as traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Gazipur still persists even after the opening of seven BRT flyovers.

"Upon identifying narrow roads and pavements [under the flyovers] during project implementation, we brought the issue to the attention of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. The ministry is currently considering undertaking an additional project to address the problem," BRT Managing Director Md Moniruzzaman told TBS.

The seven flyovers were opened to traffic on 24 March but those did not ensure a smooth movement of vehicles below due to poor condition of the roads and footpaths, local people say.

The construction of the flyovers and station buildings narrowed down the roads, leaving insufficient space for regular traffic flow and pedestrian movement, they say. Some roads barely have space for two lanes of traffic, creating congestion frequently, say the locals.

"Widening roads and footpaths will require land acquisition. This is not possible under the current project. So, discussion is ongoing with the ministry regarding taking up a supporting project," said the BRT managing director.

The budget for the country's most delayed project reached Tk4,268 crore from the original Tk2,040 crore, according to official data.

"If another project is taken for land acquisition, it will need another chunk of a big amount," said a project official, who preferred not to be named.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, said, "We are thinking of taking up a project to make the BRT project successful. But we will not take it whimsically, we will take up it only if we find the additional project feasible following a feasibility study. We have to take into account the additional costs as well."

He further said, "We will not take up the supporting project, if it is found infeasible."



Sorry state of the highway

During a visit to the highway on 26 April, significant traffic congestion was observed from Gazipur's Rajendrapur to Board Bazar. Traveling along the mere 18km road took over 2 hours. The congestion appeared to be caused by the high volume of mixed traffic on single-lane roads, with pedestrians crossing the road interrupting the flow of vehicles.

The traffic department of the Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) also attributed the congestion to insufficient footpaths and narrow roads.

"Traditionally, highway improvement takes precedence in infrastructure planning. However, in this instance, the BRT project seemingly received greater focus, leaving regular traffic in dire straits. The construction of dedicated two-lane flyovers for the BRT has resulted in significantly narrowed roads for mixed traffic, making maintaining smooth traffic flow in these single-lane sections a monumental challenge," GMP Deputy Commissioner (traffic) Md Alamgir Hossain told TBS.

Transport workers unhappy

Azhar Uddin, a driver of Balaka Paribahan, said although there was temporary relief after the opening of flyovers, the roads quickly returned to their previous state of traffic congestion.

Expressing his concerns, he said, "Once BRT buses start operation, other vehicles may not be allowed to use the dedicated lanes. That will aggravate traffic congestion as the roads have become narrower in many places."

Echoing the same, another driver named Md Jobaer said the project was not adequately planned to alleviate the growing traffic in the area.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

"With only one lane available for general traffic, the situation becomes challenging for the thousands of vehicles, including both slow and fast-moving ones," he said.

How commuters suffer

Station pillars and stairs constructed on the footpaths are obstructing pedestrian passage, forcing them to navigate roads, say locals. This significantly increases the risk of accidents, especially during peak traffic hours, they say.

"Gazipur, a bustling industrial hub, sees a constant flow of thousands of workers commuting to and from factories and offices three times a day. The lack of adequate footpaths forces pedestrians to share the road with speeding vehicles, significantly increasing the risk of accidents, particularly during evenings," said Ibrahim Khalil, a local pharmacist.

Garment worker Tania Akter voiced her frustration, stating that many of her colleagues and acquaintances are at risk of accidents due to being forced to walk on the road in the Maleker Bari area.

"Fast-moving vehicles cross past us, often at dangerously close proximity, leaving us constantly on edge. Crossing the road becomes a significant challenge, particularly during the evening rush hour. We also see a frequent occurrence of accidents," she said.

GMP's Alamgir Hossain said, "The lack of proper footpaths creates a major issue, forcing garment workers onto the busy road. Thousands of workers crowd the road three times a day: on their way to the factory, during lunch breaks, and after work in the evenings. This influx of pedestrians significantly disrupts the smooth flow of traffic."

