Reuters launches new independent media module in Reuters Digital Journalism Course

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 10:52 am

Reuters launches new independent media module in Reuters Digital Journalism Course

Reuters today announced the launch of a new training module of the Reuters Digital Journalism Course, produced in partnership with the Meta Journalism Project. 

The new module is designed to help journalists operate independently in today's digital age.

"Operating as Independent Media in a Turbulent World" provides journalists with both concepts and practical tips on the importance of independent news, avoiding bias, correcting mistakes, dealing with authorities, journalist safety and more. 

The course applies lessons from the first four modules in the critical context of the pressures on journalism and journalists today. The module is available in English, with additional languages to follow.

"Reuters reputation as the most trusted, unbiased and independent news source makes us the best news organization to train today's journalists on the importance of independent journalism," said Reuters Global Managing Editor Simon Robinson. "Professionals participating in the Reuters Digital Journalism Course will learn best practices from our journalists and leave equipped with critical skills to strengthen their resilience and advance their careers as independent journalists in the digital age." 

Reuters and the Meta Journalism Project jointly launched the Reuters Digital Journalism Course in May 2021. The e-learning program supports journalists with the insights to build a strong foundation in digital journalism including digital news gathering, news verification and reporting, publishing on social media, wellness and resilience training while reporting. Over 182,000 have registered for the course, which is now available in 19 languages following the addition of Portuguese last month. Other languages include English, Thai, Sinhala, Indonesian, French, Arabic, Swahili, Amharic, Traditional Chinese, Hindi, Turkish, Bangla, Tamil, Filipino, Polish, German, Spanish and Italian.

For more information about the Reuters Digital Journalism Course, click here.

