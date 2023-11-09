Reuters denies it had prior knowledge of 7 October Hamas attack on Israel

Smoke is seen in the Rehovot area as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Israel October 7, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg/File Photo

International news organisation Reuters denied on Thursday any suggestion it had prior knowledge of the 7 October attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, in a statement responding to a report by media advocacy group HonestReporting.

"We are aware of a report by HonestReporting and accusations made against two freelance photographers who contributed to Reuters coverage of the 7 October attack," Reuters said.

"Reuters categorically denies that it had prior knowledge of the attack or that we embedded journalists with Hamas on 7 October.

"Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of 7 October, with whom it did not have a prior relationship. The photographs published by Reuters were taken two hours after Hamas fired rockets across southern Israel and more than 45 minutes after Israel said gunmen had crossed the border.

"Reuters staff journalists were not on the ground at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article."