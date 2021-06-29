Private University Public Relations Officers' Association, PUPROA, organized a virtual discussion on "Tax on Private Universities: Present reality" on June 28 at 4:00 PM, states a press release.

Sheikh Kabir Hossain, Chairman, Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh was present as Chief Guest. Mr. Md Rezaul Karim, Chairman, BOT, Southeast University was present as Special Guest and Prof Dr. Abdur Rab, Vice-Chancellor, IUBAT, Prof. Dr. Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, UIU, Prof. Dr. H M Jahirul Haque, Senior Advisor, BOT, CUB were present as Guest of Honor in the program. From the Advisory Panel of PUPROA Dr. A K M Shamsul Arefin, Director, Public Relations and Right to Information Division, UGC also spoke in the program. Mr. Monirul Islam Rintu, President, PUPROA, and Director, PR, CUB presided over the virtual discussion program.

The chief guest said the imposition of tax on private universities in the proposed budget for 2021-22 will contradictory and the country's higher education system will face extreme losses. During the discussion, all invited guests shared their valuable different ideas about the imposition of tax on private universities of Bangladesh.

The address of welcome was conducted by Mohammad Imtiaj, Senior Vice-President, PUPROA and Director, BCPR, SEU. The program was conducted by Abu Sadat, Secretary-General, PUPROA, and Deputy Director-PR, UIU.