Narail principal assault: Main accused expelled from National University 

National University (NU) authorities have cancelled the studentship of Rahmat Ullah Rony – the main accused in a case filed over forcing Mirzapur United Degree College acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas to wear a garland of shoes.

The move comes following NU's 229th syndicate meeting held on Wednesday night.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor M Mashiur Rahman, confirmed NU Public Relations Office Director Md Ataur Rahman.

Accused Rony was a fourth-year student of the department of Islamic history and culture at Government Brajalal College, Khulna, under NU.

Besides, Akther Hossain Tinku, a teacher at Mirzapur United Degree College and recently expelled president of Bichali union Awami League unit, has been served a show-cause notice by the NU seeking an explanation as to why no disciplinary action will be taken against him for his role in the incident.

The governing body of Mirzapur United Degree College has also been issued a show-cause notice for their "indifferent" stance in the harassment of Swapan Kumar Biswas.

The NU had formed a body on 28 June to probe the incident of assault on the Mirzapur United Degree College teacher. The committee submitted its findings during yesterday's (6 July) syndicate meeting.

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck after a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP. Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

In a video of the incident, Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands while wearing a garland of shoes and being escorted by police.

Reportedly, he was beaten by the crowd and was forced to put on the garland of shoes despite being surrounded by hundreds of police.

A probe committee formed by the Narail district administration submitted its report on the incident Sunday. Another committee formed to investigate the same incident by Narail district police is yet to lodge their report.