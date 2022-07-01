Narail principal assault: AL suspends local leader Tinku

In the face of criticism, the Awami League has suspended a party leader in Narail for his alleged involvement in the assault on Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in the district.

"Akther Hossain Tinku, president of Bichali union Awami League unit, was also served a show-cause notice asking him to submit a written explanation within three days," Narail Sadar upazila AL President Achin Kumar Chakrabarti said.

According to a notice issued by Narail Sadar upazila unit Awami League on Thursday, Bichhali Union AL Vice President Mashiur Rahman will be the acting president of the party's union unit.

"A violent incident erupted at Mirzapur United Degree College over a Facebook status supporting insulting comments against the Prophet made by an Indian political leader. As per video footage, you, also a teacher of the college, were present when acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas was assaulted by angry people. That is condemnable and also tantamount to humiliating teachers," reads the notice.

"That is why you cannot avoid responsibility for it and we think you have failed to perform your duties properly as the party's local unit president. So, you have been suspended," the notice added.

Acting Principal Swapan Kumar came under attack and a string of shoes was put around his neck on campus on 18 June in reaction to a Facebook post of a student supporting expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made insulting comments against the Prophet.

When rumours began surfacing that the principal had sided with the student, there was increasing unrest on campus.