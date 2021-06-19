ICMAB felicitates 39 newly qualified CMAs

The Council of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) accorded an open hall reception for the students who successfully passed the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) final examination of December 2020.

The program was held on 17 June at the ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium, reads a press release.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh attended the programme as chief guest while President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Past President of ICMAB A KM Delwer Hussain FCMA was present as special guest.

Thirty-nine students who successfully qualified to achieve the prestigious CMA degree were warmly greeted and briefly introduced before the audience.

Tapan Kanti Ghosh congratulated the newly passed CMAs and assured them that he will take necessary steps for the development of this profession and the Institute.

A KM Delwer Hussain FCMA said, "CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects. He requested the honourable chief guest to create more scope for the CMA professionals in relevant fields so that they can give their effort for the development of this country remembering the effort of the Commerce Ministry to establish the identity of CMA professionals as Cost Auditor. He warmly greeted the newly passed CMAs."

ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA thanked all the honourable guest and participants and congratulated the newly passed CMAs.

He said that their family did a lot for their success and achievement, so they must take great care of the people who are close to them. Mentioning the professional identity, he said that their journey starts in a new way today; they have to take responsibility for this profession and the Institute in future.

ICMAB Vice President Md Munirul Islam FCMA; Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin FCMA, Treasurer AKM Kamruzzaman FCMA also gave their speech in the programme.

The programme was moderated by the Council Member of ICMAB Md Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA.