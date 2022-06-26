'GoGEE8 Schoolbari' launched to make learning easier

Online learning platform "GoGEE8 Schoolbari" has started journey with the vision of sharing knowledge for free.

They have launched their YouTube channel and website with videos covering all subjects of National Curriculum and Textbook Board from Class 4 to 12.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the courses are open for all and free of cost. Yes, you have heard it correct! Learning is completely free in GoGee8 Schoolbari.

Dynamic and enthusiastic students of reputed University's are conducting classes in this platform. The classes are divided into separate lectures on each chapter according to the subjects.

The classes are designed with high end graphical works with a storytelling approach. In addition, they are more focused on student engagement with its animation and illustration.

Brand strategist of 'GoGEE8 Schoolbari' Sadia Hossain said, each episodes has been created individually with its own uniqueness. GoGEE8 Schoolbari aims to make education interesting. This is the era of digital transformation and they have designed this platform to meet the demand of the present times. The contents of GoGee8 Schoolbari is extremely useful with high quality materials which is prepared by the experts and therefore easy to understand as compared to other online platforms.

The 'GoGEE8 Schoolbari' YouTube channel is striving to accomplish 5,500 episodes which will cover 65,000 minutes of recorded classes. There is already a huge traffic on this channel with over 8 million views in a very short span of time.

