'GoGEE8 Schoolbari' launched to make learning easier

Education

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 04:55 pm

Related News

'GoGEE8 Schoolbari' launched to make learning easier

TBS Report
26 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
&#039;GoGEE8 Schoolbari&#039; launched to make learning easier

Online learning platform "GoGEE8 Schoolbari" has started journey with the vision of sharing knowledge for free.

They have launched their YouTube channel and website with videos covering all subjects of National Curriculum and Textbook Board from Class 4 to 12.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the courses are open for all and free of cost. Yes, you have heard it correct! Learning is completely free in GoGee8 Schoolbari.

Dynamic and enthusiastic students of reputed University's are conducting classes in this platform. The classes are divided into separate lectures on each chapter according to the subjects.

The classes are designed with high end graphical works with a storytelling approach. In addition, they are more focused on student engagement with its animation and illustration.

Brand strategist of 'GoGEE8 Schoolbari' Sadia Hossain said, each episodes has been created individually with its own uniqueness. GoGEE8 Schoolbari aims to make education interesting. This is the era of digital transformation and they have designed this platform to meet the demand of the present times. The contents of GoGee8 Schoolbari is extremely useful with high quality materials which is prepared by the experts and therefore  easy to understand as compared to other online platforms.

The 'GoGEE8 Schoolbari' YouTube channel is striving to accomplish 5,500 episodes which will cover 65,000 minutes of recorded classes. There is already a huge traffic on this channel with over 8 million views in a very short span of time.

Exciting e-learning journey is just one click away! (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkTxwyne-G4GAXR4uLcKghg).

Online education / e-learning

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aesthetically, these co-ords are wondrously unfussy, and transmit an air of sartorial confidence. Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

6h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

20h | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Now | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

2h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

Building Padma Bridge a perfect reply to conspirators, says PM Sheikh Hasina

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

5
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion

6
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj