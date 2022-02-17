3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

Juggling jobs, in this day and age, is a requirement. The Covid-19 pandemic has made the current job market ever so competitive.

On the brighter side, the pandemic paved the way for hundreds of small businesses and start-ups to emerge as pillars supporting the economy, and the livelihoods of a chunk of our country's workforce.

If you want to start your own business, be it big or small, but lack the basic knowledge of how to turn an idea into a successful venture, you can opt for online courses on entrepreneurship.

Not only do online courses cost less, you can carry out the coursework at your desired time.

Here is a list of three online courses you can consider to learn entrepreneurship:

Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies

Offered by: edX

Level: Introductory

Duration: Six weeks

This particular course being offered by Harvard University is one of the best options to go for if you want to learn about entrepreneurship.

It attempts to dissect business-related issues that persist in emerging economies and figure out efficient entrepreneurial solutions.

This course, being conducted by Harvard Business School professor Tarun Khanna, can help evaluate entrepreneurship opportunities in a growing economy.

The 'Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies' course is being offered on edX for free but has certain limitations. The course materials are limited and can be accessed til March 29 , 2022, the instructor will not be providing assessment or feedback on assignments and exams and you will not receive a certificate upon completing the course.

However, if you are willing to spend $169 on this course, you can avail all the above mentioned features throughout the course time span, which ends on December 14, 2022.

Entrepreneurship Specialisation

Offered By: Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Level: Beginner

Duration: Six months

The business school of the University of Pennsylvania offers a series of courses on Coursera under the 'Entrepreneurship Specialisation'. This particular specialisation takes a much detailed approach towards entrepreneurship, especially start-ups, starting from conceptualisation, design, organisation to management.

The five courses under this specialisation - Entrepreneurship 1: Developing the Opportunity, Entrepreneurship 2: Launching your Start-Up, Entrepreneurship 3: Growth Strategies, Entrepreneurship 4: Financing and Profitability, Wharton Entrepreneurship

Capstone, can offer you in depth knowledge on how to launch a start-up, scale it, and exit at the right time.

There are five instructors for each course under this specialisation who can offer a diversified viewpoint on the entire process of launching your very own start-up.

For this specialisation, Coursera charges $79 per month until you complete all five courses and avail the certificate.

Entrepreneurship: How To Start A Business From Business Idea

Offered By: Udemy

Level: Introductory

Duration: Lifetime Access

This course, being offered by online course provider - Udemy, aims to teach individuals how to start a business from scratch. This entrepreneurship course is categorised into 21 sections carrying a total of 112 lectures which can teach you all the basics of setting up your business.

The instructor, Alex Genadinik, is a serial entrepreneur himself, has catered to more than 500,000 students on Udemy, and holds a 4.3 rating.

The 'Entrepreneurship: How To Start A Business From Business Idea' course is being offered at a price of $49.99 on Udemy, however, the platform offers discounts as high as up to 70%, at times.