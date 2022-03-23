E-learning platform in the fashion of Udemy, Coursera in the offing

Infographic: TBS

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division is now developing an e-learning platform on the model of global online course providers, such as Udemy and Coursera, to upskill and equip youths for Industry 4.0.

Some 50 ICT courses will be added to the platform under a project involving Tk27.5 crore to cater for at least 25 lakh youths aged between 18 and 35 within 2023. On completion of online courses, at least 20% of participants are expected to gain decent and appropriate job skills.

The project titled "Digital interactive knack for knowledgeable human assets (Dikkha)" is expected to be completed by 2024, according to the project proposal.

According to sources at the Planning Commission, the Project Evaluation Committee in a meeting gave the go-ahead to the revised project proposal submitted by the ICT Division.

Md Monir Hossain, deputy secretary to ICT Division, who has been given an additional responsibility as the project director, told The Business Standard that the implementation work has already started after necessary procedures. In the revised annual development programme of FY22, Tk36 lakh has been allocated for this project for the first time.

There will also be online learning contents suitable for differently-abled youths to integrate them into the mainstream of skills development.

ICT Division officials say young people first need to submit their profile to enrol in any courses on this platform. Their profiles will be reviewed and they will be selected for courses suitable for them. For this purpose, artificial intelligence will come into play if necessary.

According to the project proposal, technologies, such as, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and augmented reality, will be used in some of the contents to give the youth a sense of practical environment and application of skills in the workplace.

According to project office sources, the creation of 50 course contents will cost Tk18.4 crore – each Tk36.80 lakh on an average. The rest of the money will be spent on other expenses of the project.

When asked by the Planning Commission about the rationale for allocating Tk36.22 lakh for advertisements in the project, the ICT Division said only through a massive campaign can the information of this platform reach the youth.

Once the project's certificate courses are open, there will be a massive campaign through television, radio and print media as well as social media.