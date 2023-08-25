Erasmus Mundus scholarship webinar empowers future scholars with insights

Erasmus Mundus scholarship webinar empowers future scholars with insights

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IMechE BUET Student Chapter in collaboration with Erasmus Mundus Association - Bangladesh, organised a  webinar titled "A Road to Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters (EMJM) and Erasmus Mundus Scholarship" on 20 August that gave aspiring scholars invaluable insights into the scholarship's significance and the nuanced intricacies of the application process, said a press release.

The virtual stage was graced by a panel of distinguished speakers, each sharing their profound expertise. Arghya Kamol Roy, serving as the Programme Representative for EMSHIP at the Erasmus Mundus Association, showcased leadership and expertise. Drawing from his extensive experience, he underscored the origins and objectives of the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping academic aspirations on a global scale.

The spotlight then turned to the dynamic speakers, Tanzila Azad Mow and Rifat Ibn Azad Tanim, who both have not only earned their places as Erasmus Mundus scholarship recipients but have also emerged as beacons of inspiration for aspiring scholars.

Tanzila Azad Mow shared her journey, emphasizing the enriching cross-cultural experiences she gained while pursuing her scholarship in a diverse academic environment. Her dual Master's degrees in Government and Politics from Jahangirnagar University and Women's & Gender Studies from Alma Mater Studiorum – Università di Bologna, University of Lodz, and University of Bologna stand as a testament to her commitment to excellence.

On the other hand, Rifat Ibn Azad Tanim delved into the transformative academic exposure that the scholarship facilitated, allowing him to excel in his chosen field. With a Mechanical Engineering background and dual Master's degrees in Renewable Energy in the Marine Environment from Universidad del País Vasco/Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea and Ecole centrale de Nantes, his journey showcases the scholarship's impact on diverse academic paths.

The event was not only a testament to the scholarship's significance but also to the dedication of its organizers. The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship Webinar was skillfully organized by the IMechE BUET Student Chapter. Their commitment to providing students with the tools to navigate this intricate scholarship landscape was evident in every facet of the webinar.

As the event concluded, its impact reverberated far beyond the virtual realm. The Erasmus Mundus Scholarship, with its distinctive approach of facilitating studies across multiple universities in European countries, has been a beacon of opportunity for countless scholars. The 2023-2025 EMJMD cohort, which saw over 140 Bangladeshi students being awarded this prestigious scholarship, placing Bangladesh in the 3rd position globally for the number of scholarship recipients. The scholarship, amounting to 49,000 Euros, has been a game-changer for many, offering not just financial aid but also a life-changing educational journey. The Erasmus Mundus Association (EMA), born from a European Commission initiative in 2006, continues to provide guidance and mentorship, fostering a supportive community for EMJMD applicants.

For all those who participated, the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship webinar stood as more than an event; it was a transformative journey. Aspiring scholars departed armed not only with knowledge but with inspiration, ready to embark on academic excellence through the unparalleled international educational opportunities that the scholarship offers.

 

 

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarship

