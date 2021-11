The results of the Dhaka University 'Ga' unit admission test under Business Studies Faculty for the academic year 2020-21 was published today with a pass rate of 21.75%.

Of the total participants, 78.25% failed the examination.

A total of 5,079 students managed to pass the test against a total of 1250 seats.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman announced the results at the Professor Abdul Matin virtual classroom in the administrative building on Tuesday.