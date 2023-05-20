Dipu Moni emphasises on quality in education

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni today said the government wants to achieve quality standard in every field of education.

"We want to achieve quality standard in every sector of education including higher education…We are at the forefront of the efforts to transform the education around the world," she said this while speaking at the inauguration of Chandpur Science and Technology University and fresher's reception here as chief guest.

"We have already launched our new curriculum by which the students would be able to learn to think and solve their problems, they will be thoughtful and creative," Dipu Moni said.

She said, now cooperation is important than competition, now the method of education has been changed where sharing of knowledge is important for learning.

When it comes to higher education, whether you enter the world of work as an entrepreneur or an employer, you are ready when you graduate, she said adding that the credit of the university will be there if the university can make you an entrepreneur and a successful professional.

"The universities also have to come out from the traditional teaching and curriculum and provide teaching and training according to the fourth industrial revolution that we are talking about," she added.

Chandpur University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Dr Md Nasim Akhtar chaired the programme where the State Minister of Planning Shamsul Alam, Member of Bangladesh University Grant Commission Dil Afroza Begum and Chandpur Press Club President A E M Ahsan spoke, among others.