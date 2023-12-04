Chinese Embassy donates smart classroom in Sylhet

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 09:03 am

Chinese Embassy donates smart classroom in Sylhet

A ceremony was held to launch the smart classroom at Sofir Uddin High School And College in the eastern city of Sylhet on Sunday

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 09:03 am
Photo: Embassy of the People&#039;s Republic of China in Bangladesh
Photo: Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh

The Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh donated another smart classroom to the country under the China-Bangladesh Friendship Talent Development Project.

A ceremony was held to launch the smart classroom at Sofir Uddin High School And College in the eastern city of Sylhet on Sunday (3 December), reports Xinhua. 

Addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen noted that the Chinese side hopes the smart classroom will open a window of science and technology for the local young people, and called on the students to study hard to contribute to the realisation of a Smart Bangladesh envisioned by the Bangladeshi government.

Md Roshid Ahmad, head of Sofir Uddin High School And College, thanked the Chinese embassy for the donation of the smart classroom as well as the friendly support from the Chinese people to the school's students.

The smart classroom is equipped with the advanced learning solution with Huawei IdeaHub, which will allow teachers and students to have advanced onsite and online teaching and learning platforms.

Huawei South Asia has worked as a technical partner of the smart classroom project.

Pan Junfeng, president of Huawei South Asia Region and CEO of Huawei Bangladesh, said that Huawei South Asia will continue to help digitize the education sector of Bangladesh.

Previously in March, the Chinese embassy and Huawei South Asia donated the first smart classroom to Bangladesh's Chandpur Government Technical School And College.

