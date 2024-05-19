CAME holds first Media Summit at UIU

The Centre for Advanced Media Education (CAME) successfully organised the inaugural Media Summit-2024 in partnership with United International University (UIU).

The summit took place at the UIU Auditorium, located on Madani Avenue in the capital city of Dhaka.

Pradip Kumar Panday, a Member of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), emphasised the significance of actual journalism as an indispensable component of a democratic welfare state during his speech as the Chief Guest at the conference.

He stated that ethical journalism is currently at a crucial crossroads due to the impact of new technology and advancements. The facilitation of information flow has gotten more convenient, yet the management of ethical issues has become increasingly complicated. Therefore, as a vital part of the government, it is imperative that we exhibit a higher level of professionalism and rationality in the field of journalism.

At the session, there were additional discussants who served as special guests and speakers from various national and international media outlets.

Plabon Tarique, the Executive Director of CAME, presided over the program.

He remarks that CAME fosters and maintains the pure essence of impartial journalism through various forms of foundational training and workshops. The Media Summit is a national meeting aimed at inspiring and educating young people for credible journalism.

Shafiqul Alam, the Bureau Chief of AFP in Bangladesh, provides insight into the process of becoming an international journalist.

Dr. Sheikh Mohammad Shafiul Islam, Chairman of the Department of Journalism Studies and Media at United International University, gave a lecture on the role of journalism in the development sector.

Assistant Professor Dr. Mario Hirstein, from the same universities, discusses comparative journalism across different nations.

In addition to the aforementioned speakers, the panel includes Abu Sadat Md. Mostansirbilla, who serves as the Director of the Public Relations office at UIU, Maksud Un Nabi, the Special Correspondent at Channel 24, Palash Mahmud, the Online Editor at Daily Kalbela, Abbas Uddin Noyon, the Chief Reporter of The Business Standard and Assistant Professor Mutasim Billah from Cumilla University.