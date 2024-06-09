Post-budget discussion programne held at UIU

The BBA Program Office of the School of Business and Economics of United International University (UIU) organized the Post-Budget Discussion Program 2024-2025 on 8 June at 10:00 AM at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka- 1212.

Mr. A.K. Azad, honorable Member of Parliament, and Chairman, CEO & Managing Director, Ha-Meem Group was present as the Chief Guest. Prof. Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) was present as the Key Note Speaker. The event was presided by Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia, Vice-Chancellor of UIU. The welcome address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Salma Karim, Director of BBA Program, UIU and the vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Dr. Mohammad Musa, Dean, School of Business of Economics, UIU.

Dr. Mohammad Abdur Razzak, Chairman, Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), Mr. Mahbub Ahmed, Former Secretary (Finance), Government of Bangladesh and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Omar Farooq, Head, Department of Economics, UIU were present as respected discussants in the session. The panelists presented their valuable views on various possibilities and issues along with a detailed discussion on Bangladesh Budget 2024-25.

The Chief Guest Mr. A.K. Azad said that the development sector budget is very important to make the country's economy stronger. But in this year's budget in Bangladesh, the allocation for the development sector has been very low. For public welfare budgeting, all kinds of irregularities should be removed and government accountability should be ensured. He also said that we have to remove social differences, otherwise the society or the state system will collapse. That is why everyone should be given equal importance in the budget.

The Key Note Speaker Prof. Dr. Mustafizur Rahman said – our budget is much smaller than other countries in the world. This year's budget has been made without matching with real work. In our country, payments start before the completion of the highest projects. Therefore, a major part of the revenue has to be used for repayment of debt finance. He also said that this year's budget should focus on the purchasing power of people and make social programs more dynamic.

The Vice Chancellor of UIU Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia said - currently, the middle-class people in the country are spending their days in great difficulty. He also added that corruption can be easily identified and removed through using technology.

Heads of different departments, faculty members, officials and other distinguished guests were present in the program.