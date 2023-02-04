Battle of the Budding Marketing Masterminds: Ad Maker Bangladesh 2023

Buckle up, business enthusiasts! The most elaborate undergraduate marketing competition is finally back in town after three years of patience, bigger and better than ever before.

Very few individuals can conjure the underlying factor that contributes to the success of a brand. Those who can, realize that the reality and theory of it all are worlds apart, and in attempting to bridge that gap, we can find visionaries who are well on their way to changing the industry with their innovation. As such, after three ardous years following the global pandemic, Taaga Taaga Man Presents Ad Maker Bangladesh 2023, Co-Sponsored by NRBC Bank and Powered by Monno Ceramics Ltd., the largest 360-degree marketing competition, makes a comeback on the 30th of January!

Ad Maker Bangladesh is the flagship event of North South University Young Entrepreneurs Society (NSU YES!) – a student-run business club of dynamic and forward-thinking individuals dedicated to giving its members every tool possible to make it big in the world of entrepreneurship. Since it has been successfully run by NSU YES! for the past 13 years, this competition has grown to be a renowned inter-university event that gives competitors the chance to showcase their skills in the marketing industry using IMC techniques.

Signifying the start of the 9th chapter of the event, a large Play Button was seen in the middle of the North South University campus, asking students to write down ads that they found unskippable. The structure as well as exciting teasers, showing ads that evoked feelings of nostalgia in viewers, dropped on the 1st of December and 22nd of January and saw an inconceivable amount of response. Moreover, with an eye-catching caption and dynamic video content, the promo drew attention to the essence of the competition in all its glory, which was a bold and innovative way of engaging students. These were a subtle nod to the great standard of performances one can expect from the event.

The 360-degree marketing competition is enthusiastically supported by the Title Sponsor "Taaga Taaga Man", Co-sponsor "NRBC Bank", and Associate Sponsor "Monno Ceramics". Along with that, Bangla Print Media Partner "Bangladesh Protidin", Business Print Media Partner "The Business Standard", Electronic Print Media Partner "Somoy", Radio Partner "Radio Carnival", Food Partner "Onnow", Travel Partner "Shuttle", Club Partner "Lyfe", Stationary Partner "Fresh Stationary", Munchies Partner "Fun", Snacks partner "Ispahani" Photography Partner "Dreamweaver", Event Partner "Pioneer Events", Production Partner "AB Studio", Youth Partner "ShelaiDholai", are all awaiting the next big marketing whiz.

This year's event is an invitation into the realm of revolutionary ideas, with visionaries from multiple universities expected to partake in the event to demonstrate their creativity and know-how in everything marketing. Register before the 8th of February with your team, lest you miss out on the chance to showcase your spirit of creativity!