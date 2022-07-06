2,616 new educational institutes brought under MPO 

Teachers are reluctant to cover topics not included in the syllabus, so students fail to learn about the world at large. Photo: MumitM

The government has decided to bring total 2,616 non-government educational institutions under the Monthly Payment Order (MPO) this year.

The new institutes include secondary, higher secondary and technical education institutes alongside madrassas, Education Ministry's Senior Information Officer Abul Khair told the press on Wednesday.

Tk81,449 crore has been allotted for education in the budget for FY2022-23. The figure was Tk71,974 crore in FY2021-22.

To put things into perspective, Tk31,761 crore was allocated against the Primary and Mass Education Ministry for the upcoming fiscal year, while Tk39,961 crore to the Secondary and Higher Education Division and Tk9,727 crore to the Technical and Madrasa Division.

The allocation against education still remains less than 2% of the country's total GDP.