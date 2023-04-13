Dr Zafrullah's wish to donate body for science unfulfilled; will be laid to rest Friday

Dr Zafrullah, founder of Gonoshasthya Kendra, wished to donate his body for medical research.

Though his family agreed to fulfill his wishes, doctors said they cannot go through with it as there is no one willing to take a knife to his body, out of their love and respect for him.

Honouring people's love for the valiant freedom fighter, it was finally decided he will be laid to eternal rest at Savar Public Health Center on Friday, his son Bareesh Chowdhury said.

After his namaz-e-janaza at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital at 2.30pm on Thursday, Bareesh said, "My father's lifelong wish was to donate his body for medical science. We, as his family, wanted to fulfill his wishes. We also communicated with Dhaka Medical College, the institution he studied in, and Gonoshathya Kendra, an institution he built. But nobody agreed to go through with it."

"Both medical institutions told us there is no one willing to take a knife to my father's body."

Appreciating people's admiration for his father, Bareesh said, "My father wanted to set an example all throughout his life. So, when people refused to cut him open, out of sheer respect, there really is nothing we can do."

"On Friday, we will lay him to rest at the Ganashyastha Kendra in Savar, the place worked for the majority of his life," he added.

However, The Business Standard could not reach any doctor for comments in this regard.