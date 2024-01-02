Dr Yunus was sentenced by the court, not Awami League: Quader

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 02:22 pm

File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader
Dr Muhammad Yunus was sentenced by the court, not Awami League, said the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader as a reaction to the verdict of a labour law case in which Dr Yunus along with three others were sentenced to six months imprisonment.

"There is no opportunity to go scot-free after committing a crime due to the social position of the person. Dr Yunus was sentenced by the court, not by Awami League," said Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister during a press conference at the Awami League President's political office in Dhanmondi of the capital on Tuesday (2 January).

Chairman of Grameen Telecom and Nobel Peace Prize winner Dr Md Yunus along with three others were sentenced to six months in jail and Tk25,000 fine following the hearing of a labour law violation case at Dhaka's Labour Court on Monday (1 January).

Regarding BNP's political programmes Obaidul Quader said, "BNP is planning secret attacks and sabotage under the guise of public programmes like distributing leaflets. Everyone should be aware about this."

General Secretary of Awami League said it is clear from the public participation in election activities that the 7 January election will be free and fair.

"But BNP and their allies are still unilaterally opposing [the election]. There is no chance of halting the election no matter what terrorist activities BNP does," added Obaidul Quader.

The Bridges minister said, "Suddenly they [BNP] may turn towards assassinations, and sneak attacks. That is what they are preparing for. Now we are getting information that even if silence is shown by distribution of leaflets, they will take up arms."

 

