Domestic flights to operate during extended lockdown

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 12:42 pm

Related News

Domestic flights to operate during extended lockdown

The industries and factories will remain out of the restrictions imposed during the lockdown period.

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 12:42 pm
File photo of Novoair Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of Novoair Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

Domestic flights will operate during the extended lockdown till 10 August in the country.

Cabinet division issued a circular in this regard today. 

The industries and factories will remain out of the restrictions imposed during the lockdown period.

During this time, domestic flights will be allowed to operate, the notification added.

Earlier, the decision was taken to extend lockdown from an inter-ministerial meeting on 3 August. 

Top News

Domestic / aircraft / lockdown / extended

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

20h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

20h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house