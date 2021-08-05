Domestic flights to operate during extended lockdown
The industries and factories will remain out of the restrictions imposed during the lockdown period.
Domestic flights will operate during the extended lockdown till 10 August in the country.
Cabinet division issued a circular in this regard today.
During this time, domestic flights will be allowed to operate, the notification added.
Earlier, the decision was taken to extend lockdown from an inter-ministerial meeting on 3 August.