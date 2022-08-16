BRT construction to remain suspended until safety measures are ensured: Mayor Atiqul

The construction works of the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit)-3 Elevated Expressway will remain suspended until all necessary safety measures are ensured, says The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.

The DNCC mayor made the announcement during his visit to the spot of the incident at Uttara's Jasimuddin road on Tuesday morning.

The move comes after five people including two children were crushed to death two others were injured after a 50-60 tonne girder fell on a car, killing five and wounding two others, at Uttara's Jasimuddin road on Monday.

He, while speaking with the press, said, "The BRT project even lacks minimum safety measures. As a result, accidents are occurring frequently, increasing public suffering.

"Development works cannot be allowed to continue like this. The safety of the citizens must be ensured first."

"Several development projects, such as the BRT and Metro Rail among others, are currently ongoing in Dhaka. All project directors (PD) have been asked to join a meeting with the DNCC on Thursday (18 August).

"Development works can resume only after proper safety and security are ensured," the mayor added.

He said, "If needed the roads (on which development works are ongoing) can be kept closed on Fridays and Saturdays. Such an accident cannot be accepted in any way."

Earlier on 11 August, Mayor Atiqul arranged a meeting with the concerned departments and officials responsible for the ongoing development activities in DNCC areas.

Addressing the event, the mayor said that development projects should be carried out making sure that people do not suffer.

"It should be properly managed through the coordination of the city corporation and the departments related to the projects."

He also said, 'If the ongoing projects are launched, there will be a revolutionary change in Dhaka's communication system. The economic zone that will be developed around the station should be properly planned and utilized for public use. The more connections we can make, the more people will finish work in Dhaka city and go back to their homes.'

DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Salim Reza, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md Amirul Islam, Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (DMTCL) Managing Director MAN Siddique, and MRT Lines 1, 5 and 6, Bus Route Transit and Dhaka Elevated were present in the meeting, among others. Expressway Project Director, Bangladesh Bridge Authority, DTCA and representatives of Traffic Department and senior officials of DNCC were present.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the Chinese contractor for the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) -3 Elevated Expressway.

Afran Mondal Babu, the brother of deceased Fahima Akhtar and Jharna Akhtar, filed the case against China Gezhouba (Group) Corporation (CGGC) under sections 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Penal Code with Uttara West police station on Monday midnight.

Several unnamed people have been accused in the case, confirmed Uttara West police station OC Mohammad Mohsin.

"The crane operator has also been accused in the case. We have already started our investigation. Efforts are underway to catch the culprits," he added.

On Monday, five people including two children were crushed to death two others were injured after a girder fell on a car in Uttara.

Two passengers – a newly married couple Rezaul Karim Hridoy, 26 and Riya Akter, 19 – were rescued, but the rest of the passengers – Jharna Akter, 27, her two children Zakaria, 4, and Jannat, 6, and Hridoy's father Ayub Hossain Rubel, 55, and his mother-in-law Fahima Akter, 38, died on the spot.

The project to create separate lanes for specialised buses across an area of ​​about 20km from Gazipur to the airport is being implemented by three government agencies – the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), the Bangladesh Bridge Authority and the Local Government Engineering Department. Three project directors are in charge of coordinating the work of the three agencies.

The project work that started towards the end of 2012 as part of the plan to finish the construction of the BRT by 2016 has not been completed by one-third in 10 years. During this time, both the project completion tenure and cost have doubled.

Due to slow progress, the revised cost of the project has been estimated at Tk4,268.32 crore after a 109% or Tk2,228.48 crore hike from the initial estimation of Tk2,039.8489 crore. Three donor agencies, including the ADB, are providing Tk2,842.51 crore in loans for the project.