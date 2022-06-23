Dhaka world's 7th least liveable city, up by three spots from last year: EIU

Poor infrastructure, healthcare, culture and environment, and education are some of the driving factors responsible for Dhaka once again being featured on the list of least liveable cities in the world

Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index has ranked Dhaka as the seventh least livable city in 2022.

Poor condition of infrastructure, healthcare, culture and environment, and education are the key factors responsible for Dhaka being one of the least liveable cities in the world over the past years.

The Bangladesh capital has moved up three spots from last year's ranking.

The slight improvement in Dhaka's position was largely influenced by the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions, the EIU said in its report published on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Karachi, Algiers in Algeria and Syria's Tripoli have moved down in the latest list.

Dhaka scored 39.2 out of 100. It ranked 166th out of 172 cities on the Global Liveability Index for 2022

A Dhaka Nagar Paribahan double-decker bus is stuck in a traffic jam in the capital. The service was launched on some routes to restore order in the public transport service in the capital but it is yet to solve the problems due to various reasons. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Its score was 33.5 on the list prepared in 2021.

Bangladesh's capital ranked 137th among the 140 cities included in the index in 2021. In 2019, Dhaka had ranked 138th, and in 2018, 139th.

Besides, Vienna has re-captured the top spot that it held three years ago, before it slipped to 12th place in 2021 due to the Covid-induced closure of museums and restaurants.

The Austrian capital just pipped Denmark's Copenhagen to the post, thanks to a higher healthcare score, while Switzerland's Zurich and Canada's Calgary and Vancouver round out the top five.

File photo. Picture: SAP/TBS

Languishing at the bottom of 173 cities are Tripoli in Libya, the Nigerian city of Lagos and Syria's Damascus.

"For the past two years, EIU's global liveability rankings have been largely driven by the Covid-19 pandemic, with lockdowns and social distancing measures affecting scores for culture, education and healthcare in cities across the world," the report noted.

"However, in our most recent survey, the index has normalised, as restrictions have been lifted in many countries," it added.

The only non-European or Canadian cities to break into the top 10 were Osaka in Japan and Australia's Melbourne, which came in joint 10th place.

Wellington and Auckland tumbled 46 and 33 places respectively — the biggest drops on the list.

Among the biggest movers in the opposite direction were London, which rose 27 places to take 33rd position, and Los Angeles, up 18 places to 37th place.

The report noted that China had not yet benefited from the lifting of Covid restrictions with outbreaks of the virus leading to strict lockdowns, while Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant Kyiv was excluded from the list.

The EIU ranks cities on more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.