These are the world's 'most' and ‘least’ liveable cities, says a new report

Is your city the 'most liveable'? What puts it on the list? A new report - The Global Liveability Index 2022 - puts in perspective which cities make the list and why.

In its report, the Economist Intelligence Unit says that the Liveability Index rose sharply in the 2022 survey that was conducted between14 February and 13. March "Scores for culture and environment, healthcare and education have improved on the back of Covid curbs being eased. However, the global average score remains below pre-pandemic levels," it adds.

Austria's capital city Vienna has made a comeback on the top of the list. "A rollback of Covid restrictions has translated into liveability rankings resembling those seen before the pandemic. Vienna (Austria) tops the rankings in 2022, as it did in 2019 and 2018," the Liveability Index said.

Denmark's capital Copenhagen and Switzerland's Zurich came in second and third place respectively. Another city in Switzerland, Geneva, was in sixth place.

Here is the list of the top 10 most liveable cities:

Photo: Collected

Syria's capital city Damascus was at the bottom of the 10 least liveable cities. "The bottom ten cities in our rankings remain fairly stable, with none of the new cities dipping this low. As in previous surveys, living conditions remain worst in Damascus, the capital of Syria," the index said. Iran's capital city Tehran was at the top of this list, followed by Douala city in Cameroon, Zimbabwe's capital city Harare and Bangladesh's capital Dhaka.

Here is the list of the top 10 least liveable cities:

Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, Ukraine's capital Kyiv was not included in the index this time due to Russia's full-scale war since late February, and Russian cities Moscow and St Petersburg fell in the rankings over "censorship" and the impact of Western sanctions.