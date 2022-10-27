Dhaka North mayor announces 30-day mosquito control programme

Dhaka North City Corpoation Mayor Atiqul Islam has announced a 30-day special mosquito eradication programme throughout November amid a surge in dengue cases across the city.

"The city corporation will work without a pause throughout the month while councilors, regional executive officers and health department officials will be on the field in each ward," said the mayor at the 17th corporation meeting in the capital on Thursday (27 October).

To bring order on footpaths, the mayor said only handpicked hawkers will be allowed on the sidewalks five days a week after 4pm.

Besides, Dhaka North will acquire and manage unauthorised markets run by private or individual enterprises in Dhaka North City Corporation area, the mayor added.

