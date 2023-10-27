Dhaka girl Nupur becomes Unilever chairman for a day

Seventeen-year-old Nupur from Dhaka, had the opportunity to take over Unilever's chairman position for one day on Thursday.

There, she symbolically carried out the roles and responsibilities of Zaved Akhtar, the chairman and managing director of Unilever Bangladesh, said a press release.

Nupur being an active youth club member, works for girls' rights, gender equality to advocate for girls' rights, foster change in their community through activism, accountability and resourcing with the aim to associate with the Girl Takeover campaign.

Takeover is a part of the global GirlsTakeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International. Every year Plan rolls out this activity all over the world, including Bangladesh, marking the International Day of Girl on 11 October, calling for increased investment in girls' power, activism and leadership. Plan International intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to take over leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership.

Nupur, the chairman for the day, said, "Through this takeover, I want to motivate other girls of my community to come forward and take part in leader roles more often and utilise the experiences to determine their goals in life. Also, it has been an inspirational experience that will assist me to become more motivated and self-dependent in life."

As part of the chairman's daily official activities, she also visited the British High Commission where she attended a launching event with the Ambassador and relevant officials. Nupur wishes to work extensively for gender equality and girls' leadership for women and girls of her community. Currently she pays her own tuition fees by teaching community children. In future, she wants to become a journalist.

Zaved Akhtar said, "I am very happy to show Nupur our activities today. Dove Self Esteem Project works with more young women like Nupur which gives us more confidence and motivation to work."

This International Day of the Girl 2023, we are united around the theme "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" – focusing on the three major pillars of the Girls Get Equal campaign - Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation. Girls can revolutionise their lives and communities when they are given equal opportunities and equal chances in life.

In 2021, Plan International Bangladesh and Unilever Bangladesh collaborated on the implementation of the Dove Self Esteem Project at Schools (DSEP). Unilever pre-designed the project and Plan International Bangladesh developed the roll- out plan of the Dove Self Esteem curriculum for the first time in Bangladesh specifically in selective schools in Rangpur and Nilphamari districts.

The project's objective was to enhance capacity of teachers, peer leaders, parents on self-esteem curriculum, peer modules, its delivery and overall improvement of self-esteem, body confidence as an individual with rights, freewill and choice of children especially girls.