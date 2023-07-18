Unilever Bangladesh celebrates achievement of Bangladesh team at Global Future Leaders' League competition

A three-member team from Bangladesh has secured the position of second runners-up among seventeen other competing countries in the final rounds, in the Unilever Future Leaders' League (UFLL) competition.

The team, consisting of Abdullah Azwad Rafeed, Afnan Faruk Aninda, and Ferdous Hasan, showcased their remarkable skills and expertise, ultimately securing the second runner-up position, reads a press release.

All three team members are currently employed at Unilever Bangladesh and are alumni of BizMaestros 2022. They graduated from IBA, University of Dhaka.

UFLL is a renowned global business competition which provides young talents with a unique opportunity to experience the essence of Unilever, including its brands, culture, and people. This competition comprises two stages, beginning with local competitions; for example, in Bangladesh, this contest is named BizMaestros.

Champion teams from various countries then proceed to the global platform of UFLL for the ultimate showdown. Participants have the privilege to collaborate with Unilever leaders, work on real business scenarios, and gain invaluable development experiences throughout the process. The competition's core focus lies in empowering youth to tackle real-life business challenges, thereby creating a better business and a better world.

This year, UFLL received over 34,000 applications pouring in from universities worldwide. Among the top-performing countries, Team Bangladesh demonstrated exceptional talent and dedication. Finalists of BizMaestros - Unilever's flagship business competition - represented Bangladesh in the global FLL.

From a pool of 115 final-year undergraduate students, the BizMaestros finalists underwent multiple rounds, facing escalating challenges. They received hands-on training from managers, engaged in learning sessions centred around real business cases, and received mentorship from Unilever leaders.

This global platform provided students with the opportunity to showcase their talent and represent Bangladesh on an international stage. With this achievement, Bangladesh proudly adds two championship trophies and four runners-up trophies to its collection in UFLL.