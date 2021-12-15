Design finalised for civic centre at Gulshan-2

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has finalised the design for the construction of a civic centre at Gulshan-2.

A civic centre is the area of a city where commerce, entertainment, shopping, and local governance are concentrated.

The central commercial hub for the northern part of Dhaka will be built on around 3.20 acres of land – now occupied by total of 363 shops.

Earlier last year, the city corporation, in association with the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), organized an architectural design competition for the multi-storey establishment.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the two parties on 29 December 2020.

An event was held at to announce the winning design in Dhaka's Agargaon area on Wednesday with high officials of DNCC and IAB present.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, while addressing the programme, said, "The designs obtained from total 39 architects and architectural institutes were analysed before the jury made its decision this week."

"The design submitted by Md Sharif U Ahmed has been selected for the project."

According to the project details, the building will have five levels of underground parking.

The 300 feet tall commercial building, will have a site area of approximately 22,000 sq feet. The total commercial space has been estimated at 330,000 sq ft.

Meanwhile, the 108 feet tall public amenity building is expected to have a site area of some 100,000 sq ft. The total amenity area has been estimated at 360,000 sq ft.

The life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be exhibited in a dedicated gallery of the building.

In addition, arrangements will be made on one floor to display the history, heritage of Bangladesh among other things with the latest technology.

Also, adequate number of shops will be allocated in the establishment to increase DNCC revenue collection and also to rehabilitate the existing shop owners.

The state-of-the-art building will house an array of modern amenities including, restaurants, a wellbeing centre, gymnasium, cultural centre, library, food court, day-care center, cinema hall, playground for children, a multipurpose convention hall, exhibition hall, swimming pool, art gallery, and an aquarium.