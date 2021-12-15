Design finalised for civic centre at Gulshan-2

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
15 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 08:41 pm

Related News

Design finalised for civic centre at Gulshan-2

TBS Report 
15 December, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 08:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has finalised the design for the construction of a civic centre at Gulshan-2.

A civic centre is the area of a city where commerce, entertainment, shopping, and local governance are concentrated. 

The central commercial hub for the northern part of Dhaka will be built on around 3.20 acres of land – now occupied by total of 363 shops.

Earlier last year, the city corporation, in association with the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), organized an architectural design competition for the multi-storey establishment.  

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the two parties on 29 December 2020.

An event was held at to announce the winning design in Dhaka's Agargaon area on Wednesday with high officials of DNCC and IAB present.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam, while addressing the programme, said, "The designs obtained from total 39 architects and architectural institutes were analysed before the jury made its decision this week."

"The design submitted by Md Sharif U Ahmed has been selected for the project."

According to the project details, the building will have five levels of underground parking. 

The 300 feet tall commercial building, will have a site area of approximately 22,000 sq feet. The total commercial space has been estimated at 330,000 sq ft.

Meanwhile, the 108 feet tall public amenity building is expected to have a site area of some 100,000 sq ft. The total amenity area has been estimated at 360,000 sq ft.

The life and works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be exhibited in a dedicated gallery of the building.

In addition, arrangements will be made on one floor to display the history, heritage of Bangladesh among other things with the latest technology.

Also, adequate number of shops will be allocated in the establishment to increase DNCC revenue collection and also to rehabilitate the existing shop owners.

The state-of-the-art building will house an array of modern amenities including, restaurants, a wellbeing centre, gymnasium, cultural centre, library, food court, day-care center, cinema hall, playground for children, a multipurpose convention hall, exhibition hall, swimming pool, art gallery, and an aquarium.

Top News

DNCC / Bangladesh / Gulshan Avenue season 2 / Civic Centre

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

10h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

47m | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

3h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

3h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak