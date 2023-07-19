Denmark keen to invest $ 1.3bn in Bangladesh's offshore wind energy

Bangladesh

BSS
19 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 01:32 pm

Related News

Denmark keen to invest $ 1.3bn in Bangladesh's offshore wind energy

BSS
19 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 01:32 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Denmark today expressed interest to invest US$ 1.3 billion in producing offshore wind energy in Bangladesh as its Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Denmark is keen to invest US$ 1.3 billion in Bangladesh for producing offshore wind energy," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the ambassador as telling the Bangladesh premier at the meeting in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here.

After the meeting, Karim in a media briefing said the prime minister seeks assistance from friendly countries like Demark for Bangladesh's development.
 
In this regard, Sheikh Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh has established 100 special economic zones across the country where both foreign and domestic investments are required.

The Bangladesh premier and the Danish envoy, as well, appreciated the 50 years of the development partnership between Bangladesh and Denmark.

During the meeting, the ambassador lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina said that her government has substantially reduced the poverty level in the country.

Referring to the development of women, she said that her government has put emphasis on the development of sports of women.

Regarding the development of democracy in the country, the prime minister said, "We've long struggle for democracy in the country."

The Danish envoy said her country is the sixth largest exporter in the ICT sector globally. In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said that ICI sector of Bangladesh is also growing first.
 
Petersen said that the two countries can extend cooperation in several fields including human development. "We've achieved many things through cooperation," she added. The outgoing ambassador said she has spent a good time in Bangladesh living with good friends. 

The envoy presented books to the premier marking the 50-year of development partnership.

PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin was present.

Top News

Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen / Bangladesh-Denmark

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

5h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

20h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

1h | TBS Stories
Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

22h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

1d | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June