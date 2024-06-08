Problems in local polls are with parties, not with symbols: Experts on local govt polls

The main problem in the local government polls is not the party symbol, but the political parties themselves, said election and governance experts.

The entire electoral system has become corrupt and changes are needed in political ethics, they said at a seminar in Dhaka today.

Electoral symbols are not linked to good or bad polls, said local governance specialist Tofail Ahmed.

"There is rather a need to reform the politics of the parties," he said, adding that the country's politics has been "taken over by miscreants."

The seminar, titled "Challenges in strengthening the local government system and use of party symbols in elections," was organised by Reporters' Forum for Election & Democracy (RFED) at Dhaka Reporters Unity at Segunbagicha in the capital.

Present on the occasion, former election commissioner Begum Kabita Khanam said local government is an important administrative institution and stressed the need for changing the mindsets of political leaders and civil administrations in the interest of a strong local government.

She noted that whether or not a poll includes party symbols is not a big issue. "Political etiquette is more vital."

Former election commissioner Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said local government bodies must be independent, with lawmakers and the local administration playing supportive roles.

He added that the entire electoral system has become corrupt. "There is no need for party symbols. Let it remain as it was before."

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), also said local government institutions should be independent.

"People's involvement and people's leadership should be developed," he added.

However, present as the chief guest, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister M Tajul Islam expressed the view that there is no need to change the party symbol system in local elections by law.

He explained, "The current law allows voting with party symbols or without. Therefore, there's no need for changes in the law."

In 2015, the Local Government Act was amended to include the provision of candidates contesting with party symbols for the office of chairman. Two years later, local government elections were held for the first time with party symbols.

The law still has provisions for elections on the basis of party symbols.

However, the ruling Awami League decided not to nominate anyone from the party with boat symbols in this year's upazila parishad elections. The BNP and like-minded parties boycotted polls.