Congress comeback, SP resurgence and other big outcomes of election 2024

It has been the most unusual election in many years. The people have handed the ruling BJP a victory that looks like a defeat while the losing opposition is cheering on.

The resurgence of Indian National Congress against all odds

Undoubtedly the Congress has regained its mojo. Be it the formation of INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi's yatras, Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership, Jairam Ramesh's communication controls, or the determined campaigning by Priyanka Gandhi: these, and much more, have yielded huge electoral dividends for the 'grand old party'. Never before has the Congress, and its leaders both past and present, faced an all-out aggressive, abusive campaign by the ruling party and yet maintained its calm, dignity and constitutional propriety.

The runaway cycling feat of Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh is where the 'cycle' has demonstrated its power to move! The Samajwadi Party under Akhilesh Yadav has not only got over its inner party feuds but has knitted together new political alliances across the vast state. It has truly challenged the ruling BJP and given them a wake-up call. In the days and weeks ahead, the political maturity of Akhilesh and his party colleagues will be on test, like never before. The cycle cannot be punctured nor go off the roads.

Few can match Mamata-Di's strategic 'khela hobe' moves

The sun never seems to set with Mamata Banerjee around in West Bengal! Few can match her political acumen and her ability to face up to opposition, bigger and mightier than her party, the Trinamool Congress. Though she has been a part of the INDIA bloc, she managed to preserve her domain by contesting these elections alone in West Bengal. The seats they have won are a tribute to her relentless campaigns, understanding the pulse of her people and withstanding the tsunami of opposition from the ruling NDA. Mamata-Di's role will continue to be critical for the INDIA bloc, and India the nation.

Bihar will invariably throw up surprises

Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal United are the proverbial 'aloo' (potato) in the samosa of Bihar's politics: they are all-time favourites, mashed up, spiced and fried together! The nine-time Chief Minister has once again shown his matchless skill in contesting electoral battles, finding the right allies for the right occasion. His credibility within the state has grown with time, despite political opponents running him down for being the 'Paltu Chacha'. Nitish and his partymen are set to play the role of Kingmakers in the days ahead.

Andhra Pradesh and Chandrababu Naidu combo to the fore

From Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is the septuagenarian politician who has shown a wily politician cannot be so easily written off. His political life has been a roller-coaster ride, and the summer of 2024 is witnessing him on a personal and professional high. Though he is part of the NDA, and there are those who feel that he may not be there for long, Babu is a force to reckon with. The electoral gains of these elections will give Telugu Desam Party a new lease of life; Babu too has a new generation of leaders, from the family, to nurture. All eyes will be on Andhra Pradesh, Amravati its new capital and Babu in his full flow.

Maharashtra is a Maha-minefield of political battles

All the national parties, and their breakaway groups, contribute to make Maharashtra the mother of all electoral battlegrounds. The tripartite alliance of Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and the Congress has upended calculations of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena in power. There is always much at stake in this vast state, the throbbing financial-industrial-cultural heart of India. Right now, the heart is beating for big changes, Maha-changes in June 2024.

Rajasthan and the Congress fightback

Despite innumerable hurdles and challenges, and every political observer anticipating a BJP clean sweep once again, the Congress fightback in Rajasthan – eight seats to BJP's 15 - has been exemplary, worth applauding, and historic. Having wrested the seats from the ruling BJP has been no mean task; for both the veteran Ashok Gehlot and the youthful Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan is where they can rebuild their political bases. As Congress re-emerges on the national scene, Rajasthan will be where lessons can be learnt, and a new generation of leaders born.

New Delhi continues to be BJP stronghold in general elections

New Delhi constituencies remain a microcosm of India as a whole: the BJP continues to dominate this political landscape, general election after election. Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress will have to restart their political campaigns, going back to the drawing-board if they want to make a dent in the BJP castle that is New Delhi which has a host of old issues to settle in the megapolis tagged as the 'world's most polluted city'.

The Aam Aadmi Party has much to learn on the national scene

With the AAP in considerable disarray, with its chief minister and ministers in Tihar Jail, the party's electoral showing has been disappointing, to say the least. In Punjab, New Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and wherever they put their candidates, the party was unable to capitalise on its anti-BJP, 'save the Constitution' programme. Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Atishi are great communicators, who in the face of BJP juggernaut, are swept off the political roads. Jhaadu lag jaata hai!

Indian TV channels stand exposed

The time has come when Indian media houses, particularly the television channels, will have to look into the mirror and see what they have become. Given all the tech-savvy studios, OB vans and fast-speaking often screaming reporters-anchors, the Indian media seems to be in a 'no-no' zone, with its credibility, sensibility and responsibility at the lowest. Like doctors who have to heal themselves, the Indian media houses will need to find the healing solutions and shape up in the months ahead. It will be difficult but not impossible.