Decision on son joining politics is for him and the people to take: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 01:11 pm

Related News

Decision on son joining politics is for him and the people to take: PM Hasina

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 01:11 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy was the brain behind many of her government's digital initiatives but a decision on joining politics is best left to him and the people of the country.

In an interview with Asian News International (ANI), Hasina opened up on what she thought about her son Joy joining active politics.

"Look... he's now a grown-up man. So it's up to him but he's working for the country. Like the Digital Bangladesh we set up, all these satellite or submarine cable or computer training, everything these digital systems, it is his idea and he is you know... assisting me and he is doing it but he never thought about taking any position either in party or ministry. No, he didn't," she said.

The premier has described India as a "tested friend" of Bangladesh during the interview on Sunday (4 September).

The prime minister recalled that at one of the events of her party, there was a tremendous demand from workers that Joy should take up a role.

"Even in our party conference there was a tremendous demand for him. Then I asked him, you go to the microphone and tell me what you want to do. And he did it. He said no, I don't want any position in the party at this moment. Rather, those who are working here should get this post. Why should I occupy one post? I am with my mother, I am working for the country and I am assisting her, so I'll do it. So that way he thinks. So it is not that I have to make him or I have to do it, no," she said.

Asked if she felt it was for her son to take a call, Hasina replied, "It depends on the people you see".

Sajeeb Wazed Joy is the elder of Sheikh Hasina's two children. She also has a younger daughter Saima Wazed. Responding to a question, Hasina said that dynasty politics was not an issue in Bangladesh.

During the interaction, she also recalled the role of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in shaping the foreign policy of her nation.

"Our foreign policy is very clear. Friendship to all, malice to none, which my father, father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, uttered this in his address in UNO. And we follow his ideology. And my point is that we should focus on our people. How to give them a better life? How to improve their life? And I am always saying that we have only one enemy. That is poverty. So let us work together," she said.

The premier said that she always felt that leading countries should always address disputes and differences through dialogue. 

"And I always feel that yes, if there is any problem which is between China and India but I don't want to put my nose to that. I want the development of my country and because India is our next door neighbour, we have a very good relationship. We had many bilateral problems, it's true, but solved many problems... you know that," she said.

The PM said the priority for Bangladesh was development and it was willing to accept any country's help that could offer betterment for its people. 
 

Top News / South Asia

PM Hasina / Sajeeb Wazed Joy / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanveer Ahmed posed for a photo at his Banani office with the company&#039;s flagship mobile game Dragon Village recently. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The country’s first mobile game developer company took root from a programming book bought from Nilkhet

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you deal with loss-making state-owned enterprises?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Pakistan’s ghosts loom over Imran Khan

1h | Panorama
Photos: Color Clouds

Color Clouds: has gentrified ‘Hawai Mithai’

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Zimbabwe make history by beating Australia in 3rd ODI

39m | Videos
Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

Discussion on fuel to get priority during PM Hasina's four-day state visit to India

4h | Videos
Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

Reasons behind the decline in sales of daily necessities

13h | Videos
Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

Mouth watering dried fish dish of Hasu Miah

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

5
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Energy

Impact of tax cut on diesel price will be known in 2-3 days: BPC chairman