Decision to extend ongoing restrictions after a week: Farhad

The government will decide on whether the ongoing movement restrictions including closure of educational institutions and operating office with half manpower will be extended further or not after 6 February, observing the situation for seven days.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said this at a press briefing at the secretariat Monday.

"It will be better for all if everyone follows the respective instructions for a few days. Those who are being infected with Omicron are recovering from home. I will observe the situation for a week to set next course of action," the minister said.

Citing that Bangladesh is going through the third wave of Covid-19, the state minister said, "We have previously worked with less than half manpower. Now, those who are sick or pregnant will work from home digitally. The process of implementing the instructions has begun,".

In answering how to make people follow the restrictions, Farhad Hossain said field administration has been instructed. Various public awareness measures, including public announcements, have been taken.

"People are being asked to go out wearing masks. Also, we are saying that mobile courts will be conducted at various intersections. If anyone goes out without masks they will be fined and punished," he said.

Referring to the health experts warning that infections will continue to rise till mid-February, the state minister said, "I hope we can combat this wave successfully."