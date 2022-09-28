Death row convict war criminal Khalilur Rahman arrested from Savar 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members have arrested Khalilur Rahman, who was sentenced to death by the International Criminal Tribunal for committing war crimes during the Liberation War.

According to RAB, Khalil, absconding since 2015, used to change his residence frequently to avoid arrest. He did not even use a mobile phone making it difficult for lawmen to pinpoint his location.

After his arrest from Savar on Tuesday night, RAB Director (Legal and Media) Commander Khandaker Al Moin disclosed the information in a press conference on Wednesday (28 September).

He said that Khalil was absconding since the investigation of the case started in 2015.

In 2017, when the investigation report was accepted by the court, he went into hiding.

"At that time he did not use any kind of mobile phone for communication. But sometimes his family members would visit him secretly," Moin told the media.

On January 30, 2017, Md Khalilur Rahman along with his brother Md Azizur Rahman, Ashak Ali, of Alampur Union, Netrakona, Shahnewaz of Janirgaon Union and Ramzan Ali of the same area were charged with killing, torturing, abduction, looting, rape and arson in 1971.

Among the 5 defendants, all except Khalilur Rahman were sent to prison. Four accused died at various times during the trial.

On 13 September, the International Criminal Tribunal found him guilty of crimes against humanity and announced a death sentence for four of the charges brought against him and a 10-year sentence for another charge.

