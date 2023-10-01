Death row war criminal arrested in Savar

BSS
01 October, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 10:34 pm

Death row war criminal arrested in Savar

BSS
01 October, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 10:34 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Khan Rokanuzzaman, a Satkhira based death-row fugitive war criminal, from Savar on the outskirts of the capital city.

Rokanuzzaman, 72, of Satkhira Sadar upazila, was sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) on 24 March in 2022.

On a tip-off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in Savar on Saturday afternoon and arrested Rokanuzzaman, senior ASP (media) of RAB-2 Shihab Karim told BSS on Sunday.

He said along with awarding death sentence to Rokanuzzaman, the ICT-1 also issued a warrant against him. But Rokanuzzaman was on the run, Shihab added.

Rokanuzzaman has been produced before the court after primary interrogation, the RAB official said.

