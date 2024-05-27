Dhaka North, Dhaka South open hotlines to address waterlogging

Rickshaws struggle through the flooded streets near Dhanmondi's Hawkers Market today (27 May). Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) today (27 May) opened separate hotline numbers to address waterlogging in the capital due to heavy rains caused by Cyclone Remal.

In a notification, the Dhaka North asked residents to call hotline number 16106 if water accumulates anywhere in their area.

Similarly, the Dhaka South issued a notification asking residents to call 01709900888 in case of waterlogging due to rainfall anywhere in their area.

The centre of cyclonic storm Remal, moving through the eastern part of Jashore, hit the capital city around 3pm today.

The capital city has experienced heavy rainfall since last night, leading to flooding and waterlogging in various parts of the city.

Dhaka North City Corporation's quick response teams have been deployed to address the issues, as students and officegoers seemed to suffer largely during the rush hours this morning.

Dhaka North City Corporation also deployed 91 quick response teams with five members each to tackle waterlogging.

Earlier, Cyclone Remal made landfall in Bangladesh and started crossing the Khepupara coast on the southwest side of Mongla around 9pm yesterday (26 May).