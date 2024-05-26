Cyclone Remal: All educational institutions in port city to be closed tomorrow

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury speaks at a meeting over disaster management at CCC office on Sunday (26 May). Photo: UNB

All educational institutions in Chattogram City Corporation will remain closed on Monday (27 May) due to the severe cyclonic storm Remal.

Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Rezaul Karim Chowdhury shared this information, saying that 81 educational institutions under CCC will be used as shelters.

The port city mayor came up with the announcement while speaking at a meeting over disaster management at CCC office on Sunday.

The local administration informed about the situation in risk-prone areas of the city through loudspeakers and a control room was opened at Dampara to monitor the situation, he said.

He also asked the city corporation councilors to monitor the overall situation and help local people to move into shelters.