Cyber heist: Philippines court dismisses RCBC case against Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

Cyber heist: Philippines court dismisses RCBC case against Bangladesh Bank

In February 2016, hackers broke into the Bangladesh Bank’s account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and stole over $81 million

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 10:05 pm
Cyber heist: Philippines court dismisses RCBC case against Bangladesh Bank

A court in the Philippines has dismissed a defamation case filed by the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) against the Bangladesh Bank for linking the former's name to the biggest cyber heist in the world.

Bangladesh Bank Spokesperson and Executive Director Md Serajul Islam said the Philippines court dismissed the case after holding a hearing on 30 June and the central bank received documents in this regard on Wednesday.

In the final judgement, the court concluded, "The Philippine court has no jurisdiction to bring Bangladesh Bank to justice. That is why the RCBC case has been dismissed."

Serajul Islam told The Business Standard, "After the cyber hacking, we filed a lawsuit with the New York County Supreme Court against the RCBC on 2 January 2019. Later on 6 March that year, RCBC filed a defamation suit with a Philippine court against Bangladesh Bank."

"In the suit, they [RCBC] claimed that their goodwill has been tarnished internationally due to the case filed by the Bangladesh Bank. The court, however, dismissed the case," he said.

Mentioning the verdict as a plus point for Bangladesh, he added, "We will get a favour in the ongoing case that we lodged against the RCBC."

In the case filed with the US District Court, the Bangladesh Bank accused the RCBC of being involved in a massive conspiracy to steal its money.  Senior RCBC officials had full control over the accounts used by hackers and they allowed the transactions despite knowing that huge amounts were transferred.

In February 2016, hackers broke into the Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and stole over $81 million using 35 fake SWIFT, a global communication network for banks and financial institutions, messages.

The money was wired to an RCBC branch in Manila – the capital of the Philippines, from where it disappeared into the casino industry in the Philippines. 

Hackers also made an effort to transfer $20 million to a fake NGO in Sri Lanka but failed due to a wrong spelling used in the message.

Top News / Banking

Cyber Heist / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

12h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

US planned coups in several countries

US planned coups in several countries

40m | Videos
Aryan Khan getting his passport back

Aryan Khan getting his passport back

3h | Videos
Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

Russia responsible for Sri Lanka crisis: Zelensky

3h | Videos
America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

America trying to create unrest in different countries in name of democracy, human rights

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155