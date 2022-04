The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to keep the customs houses open on limited scale from 29 April to 4 May (except Eid day).

A notification issued in this regard on Wednesday said in order to keep the country's import-export activities dynamic and to ensure a trade-friendly environment, the activities at the custom houses will remain open for limited period during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays as well as on public and weekly holidays.