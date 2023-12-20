Two journalists allegedly beaten on orders of MP Bahar in Cumilla

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:02 pm

Ekattor Television reporter Kazi Enamul Haque Faruk and cameraperson Saidur Rahman Sohag were victims of the alleged attack

Cumilla MP Bahauddin Bahar addresses a public meeting. File Photo: TBS
Cumilla MP Bahauddin Bahar addresses a public meeting. File Photo: TBS

Two journalists were beaten up in Cumilla allegedly by Cumilla-6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar's supporters acting on his orders.

Ekattor Television reporter Kazi Enamul Haque Faruk and cameraperson Saidur Rahman Sohag are victims of the alleged attack that took place at the gate of Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium in the city on Wednesday (20 December).

"We went to the stadium area for live coverage of a rally. On the orders of MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar, his activists attacked me and cameraperson Saidur Rahman Sohag. They also took our mobile and live coverage devices," Faruk said.

Besides, Sohag said, "The MP pointed us to his activists and told them to beat us. Then the activists beat Faruk bhai and me. His PS also beat me."

Cumilla Press Club Joint Secretary Bahar Raihan said, "We came to cover the election campaign of Cumilla-6 MP and Awami League candidate for the national election AKM Bahauddin Bahar. After the rally, he saw journalists and said no TV journalist can come to cover my programme.

"Then he saw the Ekattor TV journalists and started abusing them in unspeakable language. His activists beat the reporter and cameraperson and took away their devices."

When contacted for a comment on the matter, MP Bahar disconnected the call saying he was busy with a programme.

Earlier on 19 December, an election inquiry committee served two show cause notices to Bahar for violating the electoral code of conduct.  

According to the show cause letters, Bahar held a courtyard meeting on 18 December at PTI school ground of Kaliajuri Ward-3 of the city.

In the meeting, he warned that if any BNP and Jamaat activist is found to be working in favour of any candidate, their hands and legs will be broken.

He gave a provocative speech to the meeting attendees, saying "I am with you", states the notice.

"Due to your speech, there is a fear of disruption to the fair, free and fear-free environment of the election. This shows that you have violated Rule 11 (a) of the Rules of Conduct of Political Parties and Candidates, 2008," it further stated.

Besides, the EC also served him a show cause notice over the courtyard meeting.

 

