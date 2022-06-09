Tipu murder: Prime accused Musa brought home

Crime

TBS Report
09 June, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 12:48 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Sumon Sikder Musa, the suspected prime accused in the murder case of Awami League (AL) leader Zahidul Islam (Tipu), was brought back from Oman on Thursday.

A three-member team of Bangladesh Police accompanied him back home, National Central Bureau (NCB) Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Mohiul Islam told The Business Standard.

He said, "After Bangladesh Police provided information to Oman Police and the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) about Musa, Interpol confirmed the arrest recently."

"Later, we contacted Oman police and completed the formal procedure to bring him back to the country."

AIGP Mohiul said Musa will be to the DB headquarters in the capital's Minto Road from the airport.

After the initial interrogation, police will produce him at the court today seeking remand for questioning.

Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu was killed as a retaliation against his alleged involvement in the murder of Juba League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky.

Tipu murder: Police arrest ‘shooter’, yet to find out mastermind

A contract of Tk15 lakh was made with the assailants to kill Tipu and the killing mission was monitored from Dubai. The mastermind of the murder is Omar Farooq, 52, general secretary of Awami League's ward-10 unit under Dhaka South City Corporation.

According to RAB, Omar Farooq went to Dubai 12 days before the killing. He then contacted a man named Sumon Sikder Musa, an accused in the 'Bocha Babu' murder case, in Dubai for plotting the entire killing mission and appointing the shooter.

Before the killing, Killer Nasir Uddin, Kailla Palash and several others sent information about Zahidul Islam Tipu's whereabouts to Musa for several days, Moin said.

Dreams shattered, laughter wiped out

A total of four people, including the alleged mastermind Farooq, have been arrested so far. The other arrestees are- Abu Saleh Sikder alias Shooter Saleh, 38, Nasir Uddin alias Killer Nasir, 38, and Morshedul Alam alias Kailla Palash, 51.

After the murder of Milky in 2013, the arrested persons claimed Tipu's involvement in the murder and staged a demonstration demanding his punishment. They got enraged as Tipu was acquitted by the court.

Despite several attempts, Tipu was acquitted in the case but one of his associates Rizvi Hasan alias 'Bocha Babu' was assassinated in 2016 by Farooq and his accomplices.

As per the primary interrogation of the arrestees, the Rizvi murder trial that had recently been transferred to a speedy trial tribunal was because of Tipu's influence.

To slow down the case proceedings, the assailants decided to kill Tipu, Moin said.

Motijheel Awami League's former general secretary Zahidul Islam Tipu, 58, was shot dead in Shajahanpur's Amtola Mosque area in the capital city on the night of 24 March.

A college student named Samia Afnan, 22, was also killed in the shooting. She was on a rickshaw stuck in a traffic jam at the time. The driver of Zahidul's microbus was injured in the incident.

