Dreams shattered, laughter wiped out

Bangladesh

Asadulla Lion
26 March, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 10:50 pm

Related News

Dreams shattered, laughter wiped out

Slain college-girl’s father recalls how his daughter used to cheer up the family amid the financial hardship   

Asadulla Lion
26 March, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 10:50 pm
Slain college-girl Samia Afran Jamal Prity. Photo: Collected
Slain college-girl Samia Afran Jamal Prity. Photo: Collected

Prity used to tell her father to hold tight just for a few days as she was supposed to join a private firm on 1 April.

"Good days are just ahead of us. My brother and I are going to earn enough soon. Then you will not have to struggle anymore to make the ends meet," the college-girl would tell her distressed family often.     

But the dreams shattered as Samia Afran Jamal Prity was shot dead on a busy street in the capital's Shahjahanpur on Thursday night. Police said she got shot as happened to be at the scene of the assassination of a local political leader.

Prity's father Jamal Uddin said he came to Dhaka in 2011 and joined a small job subsequently. The family has been through financial hardship but he never gave up hope.

"I thought the fruits of the suffering will eventually be sweet," in a choked voice, Jamal Uddin told The Business Standard Saturday at their rented apartment in Dhaka's Shantibagh.

He said Prity slowly began to realise the financial constraints as she grew up. Despite being a college student with her Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) just months away, she opted for the job alongside the study.

"Her words and hope for a better future would give me some sort of peace. I dreamed my children might end my hardship one day. And I have been waiting for my dreams to come true for so long. But our daughter gave up even after reaching too close to her goal," cried the father.

"The only hope and laughter we had even amid the distress left us too," Jamal Uddin added.

Slain college-girl Samia Afran Jamal Prity&#039;s reading table
Slain college-girl Samia Afran Jamal Prity's reading table

He said Prity had been doing a computer training course for several months. The father also promised his daughter that he would buy her a laptop so that she can do freelancing from home.

For the last four days, Prity was at her friend's residence in Khilgaon area. From there, she was returning home on Thursday evening.

But her mother phoned her to tell her not to return because there was a guest in the house and not enough room to sleep.

Prity got shot when she was going back to the house of the friend, who was with her at the time.

The shooting also left local Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu dead and his driver wounded. Subsequently, Tipu's wife filed a case.     

But Prity's family has not yet filed any case till Saturday. "Being just ordinary people, we do not want to get tangled up by a legal fight.

Besides, a case has already been filed over the same incident," said Jamal Uddin.

"Our daughter is no more, and I am not desperate for justice. I just want to live with her memories," Jamal Uddin told TBS.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal Saturday said those involved in the murder will be brought to justice and no offender will be spared.

"Criminals will be brought to justice, no matter who they are," he said.

While replying to a query, the minister said, "We do not want to comment on political killings right now. We hope to be able to unravel the mystery of this murder very soon."

Top News

tipu murder / College student dead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

13h | Panorama
Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

Ferrari teases upcoming Purosangue SUV

8h | Wheels
Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

Family memento: 1967 Volkswagen Beetle

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's Biography

Warren Buffett's Biography

3h | Videos
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

3h | Videos
Messi could have played his last game in Argentina

Messi could have played his last game in Argentina

5h | Videos
N Korea tests ballistic missile

N Korea tests ballistic missile

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Picture: Mahfuz Ullah Babu/TBS
Industry

Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market