Shahjahanpur double murder: DB arrests two more from Dhaka

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested two persons including the mastermind behind the murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area on 24 March.

Sohel Shahriar alias Shotgun Sohel, the reported mastermind in the killing, and Maruf Reza, arms supplier in the killing, were arrested from Dhaka at around 11:30pm on Sunday night.

DB (Motijheel Division) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rafiqul Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Earlier on Saturday, law enforcers arrested four more persons involved in the killings.

Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel Awami League, was on his microbus destined for his Khilgaon home on the night of 24 March.

He was shot dead by a masked assailant in the capital's Shahjahanpur area as his vehicle got stuck in traffic.

Rickshaw passenger Samia Afrin Prity was also got shot by stray bullets and died on the spot. Tipu's driver Munna got shot on his hand in the incident.

Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Dolly filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police station.