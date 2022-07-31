Four more arrested over Shahjahanpur double murder

Crime

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 11:27 am

Related News

Four more arrested over Shahjahanpur double murder

TBS Report 
31 July, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 11:27 am
Four more arrested over Shahjahanpur double murder

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested four more suspects in connection with the murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area on 24 March.

The arrestees are – Zuber Alam Khan Robin, Arifur Rahman Sohail alias "Killer Sohail", Khairul and Mahbubur Rahman Titu, confirmed DB Motijheel Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rifat Rahman Shamim to The Business Standard. 

The four were arrested following the information provided by Sumon Sikder Musa, the suspected mastermind behind the murder of the Motijheel Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, on Saturday. 

DB Motijheel Division DC Rifat Rahman Shamim said, "We arrested the four yesterday (31 July). They will soon be taken to the court. 

"We will seek five days of remand for each of them for interrogation." 

Musa was named as the main mastermind and coordinator behind the killing, by the actual shooter Masum Mohammad alias Akash. Musa after hiring the killer and arranging arms and a gateway bike for him, left Dhaka for Dubai on 12 March.

He later went to Oman and got arrested there on 12 May. A team of Bangladesh Police went there and bring him back to the country on 9 June.

Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel Awami League, was on his microbus destined for his Khilgaon home on the night of 24 March.

He was shot dead by a masked assailant in the capital's Shahjahanpur area as his vehicle got stuck in traffic.

Rickshaw passenger Samia Afrin Prity was also got shot by stray bullets and died on the spot. Tipu's driver Munna got shot on his hand in the incident.

Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Dolly filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police station.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / tipu murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

1h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

2h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

4h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

3h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

3h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

3h | Videos
Is it time to change the admission test system?

Is it time to change the admission test system?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania