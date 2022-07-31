Four more arrested over Shahjahanpur double murder

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested four more suspects in connection with the murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area on 24 March.

The arrestees are – Zuber Alam Khan Robin, Arifur Rahman Sohail alias "Killer Sohail", Khairul and Mahbubur Rahman Titu, confirmed DB Motijheel Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rifat Rahman Shamim to The Business Standard.

The four were arrested following the information provided by Sumon Sikder Musa, the suspected mastermind behind the murder of the Motijheel Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, on Saturday.

DB Motijheel Division DC Rifat Rahman Shamim said, "We arrested the four yesterday (31 July). They will soon be taken to the court.

"We will seek five days of remand for each of them for interrogation."

Musa was named as the main mastermind and coordinator behind the killing, by the actual shooter Masum Mohammad alias Akash. Musa after hiring the killer and arranging arms and a gateway bike for him, left Dhaka for Dubai on 12 March.

He later went to Oman and got arrested there on 12 May. A team of Bangladesh Police went there and bring him back to the country on 9 June.

Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel Awami League, was on his microbus destined for his Khilgaon home on the night of 24 March.

He was shot dead by a masked assailant in the capital's Shahjahanpur area as his vehicle got stuck in traffic.

Rickshaw passenger Samia Afrin Prity was also got shot by stray bullets and died on the spot. Tipu's driver Munna got shot on his hand in the incident.

Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Dolly filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police station.